Russell Wilson named one of four Steelers captains

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 5:03 am

ByBROOKE PRYOR

September 2, 2024, 1:49 PM

PITTSBURGH — Seven months after becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler, quarterback Russell Wilson was selected to be one of four captains by his teammates for the 2024 season.

“He’s a strong leader, and he brings veteran experience,” said Miles Killebrew, who was also elected a team captain along with Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt. “He’s been doing it at a high level for a long time and I think with that experience [he] kind of calms nerves, and he can lead guys through various situations because he’s seen it. He’s seen a lot, so just a calming presence, I would say.”

Before being named a captain, Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March, was named the team’s starting quarterback over Justin Fields days after the final preseason game. Though Wilson was limited throughout training camp and the preseason with a calf injury, his NFL experience and Super Bowl win were factors in him signing with the Steelers and landing the starting job.

“Russ’ resume is a unique one in terms of lift and success, and that tends to play a factor in the decision-making, but not from a decision-maker’s perspective,” Tomlin said Wednesday. “It’s just the fruit of his labor. He’s seen a lot and done a lot, and I think it was reflected in the way he played and conducted himself.”

The Steelers have traditionally elected their starting quarterback to be a captain. Former first-round pick Kenny Pickett was a captain in 2023, while Mitch Trubisky was a captain in 2022, retaining the title even after he was benched in Week 4. Ben Roethlisberger was also a captain for 13 seasons during Mike Tomlin’s tenure.

Wilson was also elected to be a captain each of his two years with the Denver Broncos, and he was voted captain in nine of 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has now been a team captain for 12 consecutive seasons, and the only time he wasn’t one was his rookie campaign in 2012.

“On the offense side of the ball, there’s a lot of leadership that was needed,” Heyward said. “And I think he’s ready for that. We’ll see how he does, and if he has questions, ask me, T.J., Miles.”

While Wilson is a first-time Steelers captain, Killebrew was elected for a third consecutive season, while Heyward’s nod is his 10th straight, and Watt earned his fourth.

“Just the experience alone, he’s reached heights that me and T.J. haven’t even [reached], so I think from that standpoint, he’s got what we’re going for,” Heyward said of Wilson’s leadership. “And hopefully he adds to the group and make sure that we can all get there with that.”

