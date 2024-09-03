Boil Water Notice: Rusk Rural Water Supply & Lindale

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 2:55 am

RUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply issues mass boil water noticeDue to a main line leak, Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for customers in certain areas on Monday morning. The water utility company said customers in the following areas are under a boil water notice: Highway 69, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane, County Roads: 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1539, 1540, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620, 1630

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” Rusk Rural Water Supply said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

LINDALE – The City of Lindale issued a boil water notice Monday afternoon for some residents after a water main break. According to our news partner KETK, people living between 15860 CR 4191 to 15606 CR 4191, Beechwood Circle and Redwood Circle are affected by the break. City officials ask those in the notice area to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use. The city has crews working to correct the water main break. They will announce when the boil water notice is rescinded.

