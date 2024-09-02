City of Lindale issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 7:30 pm

LINDALE – The City of Lindale issued a boil water notice Monday afternoon for some residents after a water main break. According to our news partner KETK, people living between 15860 CR 4191 to 15606 CR 4191, Beechwood Circle and Redwood Circle are affected by the break. City officials ask those in the notice area to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use. The city has crews working to correct the water main break. They will announce when the boil water notice is rescinded.

