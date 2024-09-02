Rusk Rural Water Supply issues mass boil water notice

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 2:53 pm

RUSK – Due to a main line leak, Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for customers in certain areas on Monday morning. The water utility company said customers in the following areas are under a boil water notice: Highway 69, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane, County Roads: 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1539, 1540, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620, 1630

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” Rusk Rural Water Supply said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

