Human remains found inside burning vehicle in East Texas

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm

RUSK COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report human remains were found in a burning vehicle in Rusk County early Sunday morning. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the fire department were dispatched to CR 4132 and CR 4135 in reference to a vehicle on fire. Once the fire was put out, officials were able to examine the four door sedan where they reportedly located human remains inside.

Investigators requested help from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Texas Rangers and East Texas Auto Theft Task force to assist with the crime scene. The sheriff’s office said the remains have been sent to Dallas for identification and are following leads in the case.

Officials ask anyone that lives in the area where the vehicle was found that might have video surveillance to call the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581.

“I also would ask if anyone has information of this incident to call our Criminal Investigation Unit as well,” the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have been working none stop since the call was reported and will have more information to report soon, but until then, this is the only information that will be released.”

