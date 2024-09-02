General Land Office wants public comment on changes

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 2:05 pm

AUSTIN – Today the Texas General Land Office (GLO) posted amendments to six state action plans. Each of the amendments include the new Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP), which will allow the GLO to utilize de-obligated and unutilized funds within each action plan. The posting period and additional action plan amendment specific details, if applicable, for each action plan amendment are as follows:

Hurricanes Ike and Dolly Amendment 7

Federally required public comment period of 7 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 11, 2024.

2015 Floods and Storms Amendment 6

Federally required public comment period of 14 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 18, 2024.

2016 Floods and Storms Amendment 8

Federally required public comment period of 14 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 18, 2024.

Hurricane Harvey $5.6 Billion Amendment 16

Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.

Includes updates to the Harris County Homeowner Assistance, Residential Buyout, Affordable Rental and Single Family New Construction Programs.

Includes updates to the City of Houston Single Family Development and Buyout Programs.

2018 South Texas Floods Amendment 2

Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.

Includes updates to the Specific Conditions Report in Appendix H.

2019 Disasters Amendment 3

Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.

Includes updates to the Specific Conditions Report in Appendix G.

The amendment is available for review at https://recovery.texas.gov/public-notices. All comments should be submitted to cdr@recovery.texas.gov by 5:00 p.m. on their respective ending dates to be considered. Please include action plan amendment for comment in the subject line.

Per federal requirements, the GLO must respond to public comments before the amendment can be sent to HUD for final approval.

Go Back