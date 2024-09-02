Local lawmakers urge ‘bold’ action to turn around schools

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Fort Worth school district’s “unacceptable” student achievement has the attention of state lawmakers, who say action needs to be taken for improvement. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and other leaders sent a letter to district leadership on Tuesday, demanding better academic performance. The letter follows the release of state test scores that show the district lags other large urban districts. The “unacceptable” results on state tests narrow students’ opportunities and have long-term workforce, economic development, poverty and public health consequences, Parker wrote. State Rep. Craig Goldman, a Fort Worth Republican whose district includes part of the school district, said he hopes the letter serves as a wake-up call. “It’s everyone’s role to pitch in and make sure that happens,” he said. Goldman is running for Congress and will not return to the Texas Legislature when it meets in January.

State Sen. Kelly Hancock said he was thrilled to see the letter. He said he’s known for years that Fort Worth schools were under performing. “Until you acknowledge you have a problem, you typically don’t have a chance of correcting or addressing those problems,” said Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican who represents part of the district. It’s also something Parker has known. “This is not a finger-pointing,” Parker said. “It’s not one person’s problem. It’s not anyone’s fault, but let’s just put it aside and fix it. And I don’t know how else to do that without ripping the Band-Aid off, which is why I spoke on Tuesday.” In a statement, board President Roxanne Martinez said the district would work with the city to address its challenges. “Together, we can rise to the challenges before us and strengthen our public education system for the betterment of our students, families, and community,” Martinez said. Superintendent Angélica Ramsey acknowledged in a statement that the district is “not where we want to be with student achievement” and that she’s committed to making Fort Worth an “outstanding” district.

