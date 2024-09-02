Today is Monday September 02, 2024
Suspect arrested in Nacogdoches homicide

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 8:34 am
Suspect arrested in Nacogdoches homicideNACOGDOCHES — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for murder following an overnight shooting that left one dead. According to our news partner KETK and the Nacogdoches Police Department, officials responded to Fulgham Street after reports of gunshots being heard in the area. While in route, officers received other calls that someone had been shot. The victim was found outside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim died at a local hospital a short time later. The victim’s name has not been released.

Jalen Boughton, 23, of Nacogdoches, was arrested for murder and remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail. The police department said additional information will be released as it becomes available.



