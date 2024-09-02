Several people shot outside Ohio high school reunion, investigators say

(CLEVELAND) -- Multiple people were shot outside the Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Ohio, early on Monday, investigators said.

The number of people who were injured and their conditions were not yet known, East Cleveland Police told ABC News’ Cleveland affiliate WEWS. The injured were transported to University Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. on Monday during a reunion event at the high school, investigators said.

The shooting prompted a response from multiple jurisdictions, including local police and emergency services.

East Cleveland City Council President Twon Billings told WEWS that the Shaw High School reunion is a weekend-long event that brings together graduations and community members of all ages.

Billings told WEWS he was devastated by the shooting, and suggested that a local police shortage affected the events that transpired Monday morning.

