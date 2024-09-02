Today is Monday September 02, 2024
Triple homicide in Bullard under investigation

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2024 at 8:41 am
Triple homicide in Bullard under investigationBULLARD – A homicide investigation into the deaths of two children and a woman is underway in Bullard after police were dispatched to Guinn Street on Sunday evening. According to Detective Judith Tuell with the Bullard Police Department, officers were dispatched to Guinn Street and FM 344 around 6:55 p.m. in connection to a homicide. Tuell said one woman and two children are dead, while another child was taken to a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

The police department said this is an ongoing investigation and at this time there is no threat to the public. When asked if the suspect had been apprehended, Tuell said they could not release that information at that time.



