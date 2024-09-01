Today is Sunday September 01, 2024
Posted/updated on: September 1, 2024 at 5:18 pm
RAINS COUNTY — Three East Texas siblings died in US 69 crash
Our news partners at KETK report three East Texas children are dead after a Friday evening crash on US 69, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS’s preliminary investigation, a 2006 Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound on US 69 near Penny Road at around 7:20 p.m. A Ford F150 was also traveling southbound and the third vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound. When vehicles began to slow down, the driver of the Hyundai reportedly veered into the shoulder to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of it. When the Hyundai drove back into the southbound lane, DPS said it struck the Ford F150 and entered into the northbound lane.

The Chevrolet allegedly hit the Hyundai’s left side.

DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was taken to the local hospital and the three children were pronounced dead.



