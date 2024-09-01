Navy SEAL who said he killed Osama bin Laden faces charges

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2024 at 12:33 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports charges against a former Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden are still pending, one year after his arrest at a Frisco hotel. Robert O’Neill, 48, is accused of assaulting a Frisco hotel security officer and calling him a racial slur during an alcohol-fueled night in August 2023. He was arrested, booked into jail and released on a $3,500 bond later the same day. O’Neill faces two misdemeanor charges, one for assault and one for public intoxication. A Frisco police spokesperson said the department filed its case with the Collin County district attorney’s office in October of last year. The Collin County district clerk’s office confirmed the case is still pending.

The district attorney’s office has not spoken publicly about whether it plans to pursue charges against O’Neill. A spokesperson for the office did not respond to an email or phone call Thursday seeking additional information. O’Neill has previously denied using a racial slur, which he called “horrible language” on the social media platform X. He did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment Thursday. O’Neill, who wrote a memoir about his military service and hosts a podcast, has a large following on social media, where he frequently posts in support of former President Donald Trump. He is also a regular contributor to the conservative television network Newsmax. The former SEAL, who lived in Tennessee at the time, was in Frisco last year to record a podcast at a cigar lounge.

