Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw placed on IL with toe inflammation

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2024 at 5:34 am

ByABC News

August 31, 2024, 7:19 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw went on the injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left big toe.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team would not be able to determine a return timeline for Kershaw until swelling went down in the toe, but said the team is hopeful he would return before the end of the season.

Kershaw left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, citing pain in the toe. Roberts said afterward that the pain was a lingering issue from a bone spur that Kershaw has been dealing with for “years.”

Kershaw allowed two runs in the first and was pulled with no outs in the second after giving up a homer to Corbin Carroll to start the inning.

Kershaw, 36, has made seven starts since making his season debut in late July. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

Right-handed reliever Joe Kelly, who threw 1⅔ innings in relief of Kershaw on Friday night, also was placed on the injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.

In corresponding moves, the Dodgers called up right-handers Brent Honeywell and Ben Casparius from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Go Back