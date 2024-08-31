Today is Saturday August 31, 2024
Psychedelics ‘disguised as party drug’ found in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2024 at 8:06 am
GREGG COUNTY – Psychedelics ‘disguised as party drug’ found in Gregg CountyA traffic stop in Gregg County led to the seizure of an illegal psychedelic and now officials are warning the community of the risks the drug poses. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and our news partners at KETK, deputies found 2C-B, an illegal drug “often disguised as a harmless party drug,” during a recent traffic stop. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation said 2C-B can cause hallucinations, nausea, anxiety and panic.

“Its effects are unpredictable, making it extremely hazardous,” officials said. “In some cases, it can lead to severe health issues, including heart problems, seizures and even death.”

Officials are warning residents as the drug can cause severe psychological reactions and urge people to report suspicious activity.

“Together, we can keep Gregg County safe,” the sheriff’s office said.



