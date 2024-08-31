Today is Saturday August 31, 2024
Pitt leading rusher Rodney Hammond Jr. declared ineligible

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2024 at 5:41 am
ByANDREA ADELSON
August 30, 2024, 2:49 PM

Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible for the 2024 season, the school announced Friday.

There was no reason given. Hammond remains a member of the team and is allowed to practice.

Hammond was the returning starter at running back after leading the team last season with 564 yards and four touchdowns.

On Thursday, coach Pat Narduzzi said Desmond Reid would be the starter at running back. When asked about Hammond, Narduzzi said, “He’s had a good camp.”

Reid transferred in the offseason from Western Carolina, where he played for new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell.



