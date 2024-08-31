Cameron Dicker, Chargers agree to 4-year, $22.04M deal

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2024 at 5:40 am

KRIS RHIM

August 30, 2024, 3:19 PM

LOS ANGELES — The Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to a multiyear extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal is for four years at $22.04 million, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension includes $12.5 million guaranteed, sources told Schefter.

The Chargers reward Dicker after one of the best seasons of his career in 2023, where he was one of the Chargers most consistent players. Dicker set the franchise record for 50+ yard field goals made in a season last year with seven.

Dicker has had somewhat of a winding journey to this point. He went undrafted out of the University of Texas in 2022, then spent time with three different teams during his rookie season before landing with the Chargers in Week 7 after an injury to kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Last offseason, he and Hopkins competed for the spot throughout training camp, with Dicker eventually earning the starting job. The Chargers traded Hopkins to the Browns.

Dicker quickly became a fan favorite last season. He gained significant popularity for his performance in a video released by the Chargers campaigning for Dicker to earn a Pro Bowl spot.

“I think one of the great virtues on our team is Cameron Dicker,” Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month. “The way he goes about his business, epitomizes confidence, true confidence, and really great at what he does. That’s starting to rub off on me.

“… If I could live my life the way Cameron Dicker goes about his, what a fun, enjoyable life that would be.”

