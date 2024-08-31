UNC’s Max Johnson undergoes season-ending leg surgery

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2024 at 5:40 am

ByANDREA ADELSON

August 30, 2024, 4:19 PM

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with a broken right leg suffered in the team’s 19-17 season-opening win at Minnesota on Thursday.

The school said Friday that Johnson underwent surgery on his leg in Minneapolis and will return to Chapel Hill in a few days. His parents, Brad and Nikki, remain with him in Minnesota.

Johnson, who transferred to the Tar Heels from Texas A&M this past offseason, won the starting job after a competition with Conner Harrell that went down to the wire. In the early going against the Golden Gophers, Johnson struggled to find consistency — but so did his offensive line, with four new starters.

Late in the third quarter, Johnson dropped back to pass, but Justin Walley came in from the secondary on a blitz and sacked him. Johnson landed awkwardly on his right knee and immediately grabbed it.

His parents watched in stunned silence from the stands. Brad Johnson, a former NFL quarterback, began his pro career with the Vikings.

Johnson was carted off the field and replaced by Harrell.

“I hate that Max got hurt for him and for us. Conner [has] got to come on,” coach Mack Brown said after the game.

Johnson began his career at LSU in 2020 before transferring to Texas A&M in 2022. He was hoping for a fresh start with the Tar Heels after an up-and-down career with both programs. His experience — 22 starts and 30 total appearances — made him an important player for North Carolina to get via the portal to replace first-round draft pick Drake Maye.

Johnson ended up 12-of-19 passing for 71 yards with an interception and a rushing touchdown Thursday night.

Harrell, a redshirt sophomore who served as the backup to Maye last season and started the Tar Heels’ bowl game, replaced him and was 2-of-4 for 34 yards. He led the Tar Heels on a late drive that ultimately produced the winning field goal with 1:44 left.

The backup quarterback now is Jacolby Criswell, who recently transferred to the Tar Heels from Arkansas after beginning his career at North Carolina.

Go Back