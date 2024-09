Friday Night Football Scores 9/06/24

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 10:38 pm

Friday Night Football Scores 9/06/24 – Tyler Lions over Legacy 43 to 39, Kilgore over Whitehouse 27 to 7. Check out the rest of the Friday night scoreboard from all the East Texas high School football games! KTBB East Texas Scoreboard

Go Back