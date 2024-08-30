Today is Friday August 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Upshur County investigating former district clerk

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


GILMER – Upshur County investigating former district clerkThe Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve started a criminal investigation into former District Clerk Nicole Hernandez, according to our news partners at KETK. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was asked to start an investigation into Hernandez’s conduct as Upshur County District Clerk by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd on Thursday, Aug. 29. Hernandez reportedly resigned from her position on the same day. The sheriff’s office said that they’ll turn over the findings to Byrd once they’ve completed their investigation. On Friday, Melissa Chevalier was named the new Upshur County District Clerk by District Judge Dean Fowler.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC