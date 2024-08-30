Upshur County investigating former district clerk

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 3:50 pm

GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve started a criminal investigation into former District Clerk Nicole Hernandez, according to our news partners at KETK. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was asked to start an investigation into Hernandez’s conduct as Upshur County District Clerk by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd on Thursday, Aug. 29. Hernandez reportedly resigned from her position on the same day. The sheriff’s office said that they’ll turn over the findings to Byrd once they’ve completed their investigation. On Friday, Melissa Chevalier was named the new Upshur County District Clerk by District Judge Dean Fowler.

