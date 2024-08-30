Meth possession gets Tyler man 20-year sentence

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 4:07 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A Tyler man received a 20 year prison sentence Wednesday for possession of meth. According to our news partner KETK, 54-year-old Roy Lee Bosell was arrested after a traffic stop for outstanding warrants. A Smith County deputy found marijuana in Bosell’s pocket. A K9 then alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle. With the vehicle search, deputies found “multiple bags of methamphetamine as well as other illegal contraband and drug paraphernalia.”

Tuesday, Bosell pleaded not guilty to the possession charge. The next day, a jury found him guilty. Because of four previous felony convictions, Bosell’s punishment range for the crime was 2-20 years in state prison, and he was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years.

Go Back