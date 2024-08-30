Son of Smith County officials charged for retaliation

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 3:18 pm

TYLER – The son of the Smith County Clerk and a Smith County commissioner, was charged with obstruction, retaliation on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Lance Phillips, whose parents are Clerk Karen Phillips and Commissioner Terry Phillips, was charged while he was already being held in the Smith County Jail for his conviction on charges of hindering a proceeding by disorderly conduct.

The list of legal troubles for the 40-year-old include being arrested for assault of a public servant, pleading guilty to evading arrest and being arrested for disrupting a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. Phillips has a bond of $750,000 for the charge of obstruction, retaliation.

Go Back