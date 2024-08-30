Today is Friday August 30, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 3:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


L-R: Lucas and Moore - Barry King/Getty Images

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.

Deadline reports Mom's Anna Faris, Knocked Up's Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding Crashers' Isla Fisher will appear in a girl's trip comedy called Spa Weekend.

The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie's "trainwreck friend" Mel crashes the party, "the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC