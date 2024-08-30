Today is Friday August 30, 2024
Emma Roberts on Britney Spears biopic casting rumor: “My true dream”

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 1:17 pm
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Emma Roberts is throwing her hat in the ring to play the princess of pop.

Britney Spears' former assistant Felicia Culotta recently suggested Roberts play Spears in the upcoming movie adaptation of her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, and the actress says the role would be a dream come true.

“I was like, I love her assistant,” Roberts told Cosmo. “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'”

Roberts shared even more of her fandom, saying she is always playing Spears' music.

“I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting,” Roberts said.

In the TMZ interview where Culotta originally suggested Roberts for the part, she said both women understand child stardom, with Roberts appearing on the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous and Spears on Disney Channel's The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She also suggested Timothée Chalamet as someone who could take on the role of Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

