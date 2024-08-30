Today is Friday August 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 11:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC