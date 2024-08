Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau killed after being hit by alleged drunk driver: Police

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 11:04 am

Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night when they were riding bikes and struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police in New Jersey.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the NHL team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were cycling in Salem County, “close to the fog line of the roadway,” when they were hit from behind by a driver who was trying to pass another car, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, had been trying to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV in front of him in the northbound lanes, so he moved to the southbound lanes and passed the sedan, police said. Higgins was trying to re-enter the northbound lane “when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass” the cyclists, police said.

Higgins then allegedly tried to pass the SUV on the right, and that’s when he struck the brothers, according to police.

Higgins, who told police he had about 5 or 6 beers before the crash, failed a field sobriety test, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Higgins told authorities that his drinking “contributed to his impatience and reckless driving,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

Gaudreau, a winger, won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as the best player in college hockey. He was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s best rookie, in 2014-15, and named to the All-Star Game in 2015. He played nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets before the 2022-23 season. He had 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the Blue Jackets said. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement, “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Both brothers played hockey at Boston College.

BC called Johnny Gaudreau one of its “greatest” players and “one of the nicest,” adding that Matthew Gaudreau also “was a gifted player & beloved by teammates.”

“The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news,” BC said in a statement.

Before attending BC, the brothers played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School in their native New Jersey.

“Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings,” Principal Thomas Iacovone Jr. said in a statement. “Their loss will be felt forever by the entire Gloucester Catholic community and by me personally. I will continue to pray for them and their families during this unimaginable tragedy.”

Matthew Gaudreau is survived by his wife.

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this report.

