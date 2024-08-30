Today is Friday August 30, 2024
‘The Notebook’ closing on Broadway in December

L-R: Tyson and Cardoza - John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the beloved Nicholas Sparks book and subsequent romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, will close in December. 

The production's website just listed Sunday, Dec. 15, as the show's final performance.

The time-spanning show, the cast of which includes Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, started previews on Feb. 10 before having its official opening on March 14.

The production featured music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and was nominated for three Tony Awards. A national tour will launch in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with other cities to follow.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



