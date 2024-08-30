Today is Friday August 30, 2024
Longtime local banker dies of Parkinson’s disease

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2024 at 1:18 pm
Longtime local banker dies of Parkinson’s diseaseJACKSONVILLE – Austin Bank announced in a press release that longtime banker Laurel Ann (Sissy) Phillips Austin died Thursday of Parkinson’s disease. Sissy served as a member of the Austin Bank Leadership Team. She was Chief Lending Officer, Investment Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of Austin Bank and Austin Bancorp, Inc. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Methodist Church: 1031 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville TX, with the Rev. Bonnie Osteen officiating.



