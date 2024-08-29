Today is Thursday August 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Gwyneth Paltrow to join Timothée Chalamet in upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 3:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo courtesy Coliena Rentmeester

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up in a new movie, ABC Audio has learned.

Paltrow is joining forces with the Dune star in A24's forthcoming Marty Supreme, which will be directed by Josh Safdie.

Chalamet is also co-producing the project from the studio behind The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once

While Variety initially reported Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 specified the project "is not a biopic of Marty Reisman," calling it a "fictionalized original work."

Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

The film will mark Paltrow's return to the big screen for the first time since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC