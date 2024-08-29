Smith County man sentenced to life for drug possession

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 4:33 pm

SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for drug possession. According to our news partner KETK, 63-year-old Billy O’Neal Black was given a life sentence for possession of a controlled substance in the amount of four grams but less than 200 grams.

A release from the Smith County DA’s office said that Black was stopped by Tyler police during a traffic stop in December of last year. He tried to run from officers initially. A vehicle search yielded multiple bags of crack cocaine and methamphetamine individually packaged for sale, marijuana, powder cocaine mixed with Viagra, and roughly $1,200 in cash. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention.

During sentencing, the jury received evidence that Black had three previous felony convictions, which the DA’s office said places him in the habitual offender category and can receive punishment of 25 years to life.

Go Back