Namibia to cull over 700 animals to feed those affected by drought

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 4:08 pm

Ismail Aslandag/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Namibia has announced that it will cull 723 wild animals to feed parts of its population as it grapples with its worst drought in 100 years.

In a statement, Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said a total of 723 animals are set to be culled: 30 hippos, 60 buffalo, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeests, 300 zebras, 83 elephants, and 100 eland.

The culling will be done by "professional hunters and safari outfitters" in "national parks and communal area with sustainable game numbers," where the population is exceeding available grazing and water resources, according to the announcement.

The culling is expected to produce tens of thousands of kilos of game meat, the announcement said, which the Namibian government’s drought relief program will allocate to people struggling with food insecurity.

“With the severe drought situation in the country, [human and wildlife] conflicts are expected to increase if no interventions are made," according to the announcement. “This exercise in necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens."

Additionally, the culling "will assist in reducing the negative impact of drought on the conservation of wild animals in both our national parks and communal areas," the announcement said.

Nearly half of Namibia's population – 48%, some 1.4 million people – is currently experiencing "acute food insecurity," according to a July report from the United Nations.

“84% of Namibia’s food reserves are already exhausted, and nearly half of the population is expected to experience high levels of food insecurity between July and September," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general, in a press briefing on August 23.

The animals that will be culled are located in Namibia's Namib Naukluft, Mangetti, Bwabwata, Mudumu, and Nkasa Rupara national parks, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announcement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back