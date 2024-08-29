Today is Thursday August 29, 2024
Body of missing climber found in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park

(WEST GLACIER, Mont.) -- The body of a 32-year-old climber has been found after an apparent fall a week after he went missing.

Grant Marcuccio's body was found at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the National Park Service said this week.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but traumatic injuries and the location of his body indicate he likely fell, according to the NPS.

Marcuccio was found east of McPartland Peak, below the ridgeline between Heavens Peak and McPartland Peak.

His body was transported to the Apgar horse corrals.

Marcuccio was last seen by his hiking party on Aug. 18. He had separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and was planning to meet them again at a designated location.

That evening the hiking party alerted rangers that he never showed up to the meet-up spot.

A search for Marcuccio by land and air began on Aug. 19.

News Partner
