Tatum man arrested after threatening to kill neighbor

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 1:06 pm

TATUM – Love your neighbor is not what an East Texas man was arrested for after allegedly pointing a firearm at another Tatum resident, according to our news partners at KETK. On Wednesday, a Tatum Police Department officer was investigating a report where a man had allegedly pointed a firearm and threatened his neighbor. The neighbor told police Kekoa Elijah Hurt threatened to kill him. “Our police officer made contact with the alleged suspect and determined that there was sufficient evidence to arrest the suspect,” Tatum PD said. Hurt was arrested for deadly conduct and taken to the Rusk County Jail where he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

