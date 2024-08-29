Today is Thursday August 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Tatum man arrested after threatening to kill neighbor

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 1:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TATUM – Tatum man arrested after threatening to kill neighborLove your neighbor is not what an East Texas man was arrested for after allegedly pointing a firearm at another Tatum resident, according to our news partners at KETK. On Wednesday, a Tatum Police Department officer was investigating a report where a man had allegedly pointed a firearm and threatened his neighbor. The neighbor told police Kekoa Elijah Hurt threatened to kill him. “Our police officer made contact with the alleged suspect and determined that there was sufficient evidence to arrest the suspect,” Tatum PD said. Hurt was arrested for deadly conduct and taken to the Rusk County Jail where he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC