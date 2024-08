Fatal wreck under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2024 at 8:47 am

SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning outside of the Tyler city limits, DPS officials said. According to our news partner KETK, around 6:50 a.m., a major crash occurred on FM 2908 and CR 384. A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene. According to DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton, one person has died, their identity has not been released.

