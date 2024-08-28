Tyler’s Faulkner Park to have all-inclusive baseball field

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 3:05 pm

TYLER – Tyler will soon be home to a brand new all-inclusive ballfield. The city of Tyler announced on Wednesday a partnership with the Miracle League of Tyler to create a state-of-the-art, all-inclusive Miracle League ballfield at Faulkner Park. According to our news partner KETK, the cost of the field is roughly $1,680,000. Completion of the construction of the field is scheduled by the end of next summer.

The Miracle League of Tyler is an organization that focuses on making baseball accessible. The new complex will have an all-inclusive ballfield with accessible bleachers, a concession stand and restrooms “to ensure that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can fully participate,” according to the city.

The Miracle League of Tyler is contributing $1,164,141.44 toward the project, complemented by up to $500,000 from the City of Tyler’s half-cent sales tax fund. SCI construction will complete the field.

