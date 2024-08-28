Jacksonville man arrested for child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 2:53 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that arrest documents of a Jacksonville man accused of child sex crimes depict an online undercover operation where he thought he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl. 36-year-old Andrew Holmans was arrested Thursday and charged with child grooming, employing, authorizing, or inducing a child to participate in a sexual performance and online solicitation of a minor. A DPS special agent was undercover on Kik, known to law enforcement as an app used by sexual predators, when Holmans started a conversation on Aug. 8, the affidavit said. The affidavit goes on and details conversations where Holmans would send, to whom he thought was a 15-year-old, pornographic material, what he wanted to do to them and inappropriate photo requests. According to the affidavit, Holmans would describe what he was going to do to the “child” once they met up Thursday morning at a public place in Tyler. Holmans was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday and is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.

