Motive still a mystery in Trump assassination attempt

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 2:27 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI has been able to gain extensive analysis on the mindset of the suspected shooter who carried out the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, officials said Wednesday, but it has so far been unable to establish a clear motive.

In a media call Wednesday afternoon, the FBI said it has conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage as part of its investigation into the shooting.

As part of their investigation, officials said, they've found that Thomas Matthew Crooks engaged in a "sustained, detailed effort" to plan an attack on some kind of major event, but when the Trump rally was announced, he became "hyperfocused" on it as a "target of opportunity."

In addition to a previously revealed online search conducted by Crooks on July 6 that stated, "How far was [Lee Harvey] Oswald from [John F.] Kennedy," officials said he also searched "Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show?" as well as "Butler Farm Show podium" and "Butler Farm Show photos."

In the 30 days prior to the attack, Crooks reportedly conducted "more than 60 searches related to former President Trump and President Biden," the FBI said.

Through a review of Crooks' online activity dating back to 2019, investigators said they've also found he had conducted multiple searches related to explosive devices including, "How to make a bomb from fertilizer" and "How remote detonators work."

The FBI released a picture in tandem with its briefing Wednesday showing an improvised explosive device it has said was found inside Crooks' vehicle. The FBI said that after an analysis of the device, it determined the components were all purchased legally and "readily available online."

Officials also provided an update to the timeline of the actions leading up to the moments of the shooting. According to video obtained from a local business, Crooks first climbed onto the roof of the AGR complex at 6:05 p.m. and traversed a series of rooftops before allegedly firing eight rounds at 6:11 p.m., officials said, meaning he was on the rooftop for a total of six minutes before he allegedly began firing and then was killed by a Secret Service countersniper.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back