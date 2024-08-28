One in critical condition after crash with semi-truck

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 11:48 am

NACOGDOCHES – One person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night where a semi-truck failed to yield, the Nacogdoches Police Department said.

According to city officials, and our news partners at KETK, the police department is investigating a collision that happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 2300 block of Douglass Road.

“At this time of the investigation it is believed that a black 2000 Freightliner pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound when it attempted to make a u-turn in the 2300 block of Douglass Rd failing to yield the right of way to westbound traffic,” a release said.

A 1999 Chevy pickup truck that was travelling westbound when it hit the semi-truck. Officials said the driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized and is believed to be in critical condition and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities responded to the scene. It has since reopened, officials said.

