Colin Allred swings through East Texas

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 11:44 am

TYLER – Colin Allred, named the most bi-partisan Texan in congress by the Common Ground Committee, made several stops in East Texas on Sunday and Monday.The Democratic Texas senate candidate campaigned in Tyler on Sunday and attendees at the St. Louis Baptist Church said they are excited for his grassroots campaign. “I don’t see Texans in partisan labels, I really don’t. I see us as Texans,” Allred said. Allred recognized that the state must come together to protect Medicare, social security and the border. “I want to have conversations with Texans about where I think we can go together. I think we’ve had 12 years of incredibly divisive and actually not very productive, in terms of getting things done,” Allred said. According to his campaign officials, Allred also shared his message to more than 250 people Sunday afternoon in Tyler and at Wiley University Monday. “I’m a fourth-generation Texan, former NFL linebacker, voting rights attorney and dad to two perfect little boys. On Nov. 5, I’m going to beat Ted Cruz,” Allred said.

Go Back