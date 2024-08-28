Council approves elevated water storage tank rehabilitation

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 10:51 am

TYLER – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to authorize a $1,501,920 contract with TanksCo Inc. for the West 2nd Street elevated storage tank rehabilitation project. The one-million-gallon water storage tank on the south side of West 2nd Street and Butler Avenue was inspected in the fall of 2019 and identified as needing improvements. Rehabilitation of the West 2nd Street elevated storage tank includes sandblasting and painting the interior and exterior of the tank, access improvements, steel repairs, a tank mixer, altitude valve and appurtenances, minor yard piping and tank disinfection to prepare it for service.

“Our elevated storage tanks help the system maintain pressure and provide a capacity buffer during periods of peak demand,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, PE. “The West 2nd Street Elevated Storage Tank is located inside Loop 323 and plays a critical role in the distribution system for that portion of Tyler. We want to ensure the tank is in good condition so that it can continue serving our community.”

The project is funded through the Capital Improvement Projects program.

Go Back