Today is Wednesday August 28, 2024
ktbb logo


White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza never watched the show because she forgot her Max password

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 10:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO/Fabio Lovino

HBO's Emmy-winning series White Lotus is must-watch material for fans — but season 2 co-star Aubrey Plaza's never seen it. 

While some stars don't like watching themselves onscreen, that's not the issue, she tells The WSJ. Magazine. "To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally."

She continues, "I couldn't figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can't figure out the passwords. I just can't handle things like that."

She says she's "going to" watch it at some point — presumably when her password pickle gets straightened out. "I'd love a DVD, but they don't send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time."

Parks & Rec veteran Plaza will next be seen in Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, which debuts on Sept. 18. Let's just hope she knows her Disney+ password.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC