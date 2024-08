Smith County Offices closed Monday for Labor Day

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 9:47 am

TYLER – All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 3. Smith County Commissioners Court will be held at its normal time, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Smith County hopes you all have a relaxing and safe Labor Day!



