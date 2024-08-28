Dolphins’ Odell Beckham Jr. to start season on PUP list

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 6:43 am

ByMARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

August 27, 2024, 2:59 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 season, a source told ESPN.

Since signing with the Dolphins in March, the wide receiver has not practiced because of an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins signed Beckham to fill their need for a third receiver alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the pass-catching trio is yet to take the field together in an official capacity.

A source told ESPN the Dolphins were aware of this possibility when Beckham signed with the team and believes this is the best move to get him fully healthy.

Beckham’s 4,122 receiving yards from 2014 to 2016 remain the third-most in NFL history by a player in his first three seasons. The 2014 first-round pick has just 3,810 receiving yards in six seasons since, however, and hasn’t surpassed 1,000 yards in a single season since 2019.

Injuries have played a large part in his statistical decline. He fractured his left ankle after playing just four games in 2017, suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and again in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

After not signing with a team in 2022, he inked a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens last season. His 565 yards in 2023 marked his highest total since that 2019 season.

Go Back