Bengals expect star WR Ja’Marr Chase to play in opener

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 6:43 am

ByBEN BABY

August 27, 2024, 4:19 PM

CINCINNATI — The hold-in appears officially over.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play in the team’s season opener, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday. After missing all of training camp, Chase participated in the team’s two light practices this week and will continue to be involved as the team ramps up for its first game on Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots.

The Cincinnati coach said it’s been good to see Chase practicing with the team this week.

“I think it gives you the visual of what it’s going to look and feel like for us,” Taylor said. “It’s been good to get him back in the mix the last couple of days.”

Initially, Taylor balked at stating whether Chase, who is looking for a contract extension, was going to play in the opener given his absence throughout training camp. But later in his virtual news conference, after the team submitted its initial 53-man roster, Taylor made it clear that Chase will play.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been one of three prominent wide receivers who did not play for their respective teams in training camp amid contract negotiations. The Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb came to terms on a four-year deal worth $136 million, including $100 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is still awaiting a deal of his own. Lamb’s deal was just shy of what the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson earned earlier this year (four years, $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed).

Chase has two years remaining on his rookie deal, including a fifth-year option that is worth $21.8 million, according to the Roster Management System. Since entering the league in 2021, Chase is seventh in total receiving yards during that span (3,171), per ESPN Stats & Information.

