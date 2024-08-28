Lions to sign WR Tim Patrick to practice squad

August 27, 2024, 6:19 PM

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions on the practice squad with the idea that he will work his way onto the active roster, sources told Adam Schefter.

The Broncos released Patrick on Tuesday as they trimmed down to 53 players.

“On behalf of everyone in the organization, I just can’t say enough great things about the type of player, the person, Tim Patrick while he has been a Bronco for the past seven seasons,” Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday.

Patrick missed the past two seasons due to injury but returned to participate fully in training camp this year and had five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

He missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp that summer and then missed 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon, also suffered early in camp. Patrick had — after the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers waived him in 2017 — scrapped his way from the Broncos’ practice squad to a prominent role in the offense over the four seasons that followed.

Patrick, 30, has 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns over 55 games in his career.

The Lions were interested in Patrick after releasing veterans Donovan Peoples-Jones and Daurice Fountain, who were both big-bodied wide receivers who weren’t able to fully separate themselves during training camp and the preseason. Patrick provides depth and could be a valuable role player in the offense.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said it “would be a luxury to have” a bigger wide receiver on the roster to add a versatile option.

“It helps, and I think a lot of it is — it comes into those one-on-ones to where, ‘OK, you don’t always have to be in these cut-splits. Man, you can just get out there and it’s one-on-one and if you like the matchup, who cares if he’s pressed? Our guy is going to beat your guy,'” Campbell said Monday. “And [Lions QB Jared] Goff is put into position to where he can play rebound, he can play big boys in the box and down on the block and is going to make a play for you.”

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold and Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.

