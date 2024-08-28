Today is Wednesday August 28, 2024
ktbb logo


Bullard ISD approves 2024-2025 budget, sets tax rates

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 3:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bullard ISD approves 2024-2025 budget, sets tax ratesBULLARD – The Bullard ISD announced their budget for 2024-25 and set tax rates at a special meeting held on Monday, Aug. 26. According to a release from the district, the district Board of Trustees approved a $31,500,000 budget before adopting a total tax rate of $1.2469 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $0.7469 and an interest and sinking (I&S) rate of $0.50. The district noted the 2023-24 rates and budget, where the M&O rate decreased by $0.0023 due to rising property values and tax rate compression. The I&S rate remains at $.50 due to the $103 million bond package voters approved in May 2022.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC