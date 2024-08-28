Bullard ISD approves 2024-2025 budget, sets tax rates

BULLARD – The Bullard ISD announced their budget for 2024-25 and set tax rates at a special meeting held on Monday, Aug. 26. According to a release from the district, the district Board of Trustees approved a $31,500,000 budget before adopting a total tax rate of $1.2469 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $0.7469 and an interest and sinking (I&S) rate of $0.50. The district noted the 2023-24 rates and budget, where the M&O rate decreased by $0.0023 due to rising property values and tax rate compression. The I&S rate remains at $.50 due to the $103 million bond package voters approved in May 2022.

