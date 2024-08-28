Senator Ted Cruz speaks at TABA event

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2024 at 1:58 am

TYLER – United States senator Ted Cruz was in Tyler on Tuesday as the featured speaker at a luncheon for the Tyler Area Builders Association. According to our news partner KETK, Cruz spoke to about 200 members for the TABA and their guests at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

“We are very pleased and honored today to have senator Ted Cruz come and speak today.” Sam Mezayek, former president of the Tyler Building Association, said

This is the third time in as many weeks that Senator Cruz has been in East Texas speaking about his race for the United States Senate. He said that without East Texans’ support in the 2018 election, he likely wouldn’t be in office today. He continued to thank Texas republicans for the majority support throughout the years.



“I’m back here because look, the values, y’all believe in strong conservative common-sense values,” Cruz said. “I made a very deliberate decision to lean in aggressively to East Texas and West Texas.”

However, he also commented on fears of Texas turning from a red state to blue.

“Our country is facing changes unlike any they’ve ever seen,” Cruz said. “There are lots of reasons people come to Texas, but the number one reason people come to Texas, is Texas is where the jobs are… And I think we got to fight to preserve that”

