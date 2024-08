Donald Trump charged in superseding indictment in federal election subversion case

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 3:18 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Special counsel Jack Smith has charged former President Donald Trump in a superseding indictment in his federal election subversion case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

