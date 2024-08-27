Today is Tuesday August 27, 2024
Athens businesses evacuated due to natural gas leak

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 2:42 pm
ATHENS – Multiple buildings and businesses have been evacuated due to a natural gas leak in Athens. According to our news partner KETK, Athens PD said, the natural gas leak is from a four-inch natural gas main on Ben Belt Drive. This has led to the evacuation of Gibson Pharmacy, a CEFCO convenience store and gas station and the Trinity Valley Community College administration building.

City officials say that Athens police and fire are on scene and are working with Atmos Energy to stop the leak. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the leak has been fixed.



