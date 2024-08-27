Former police chief sentenced to 15 years

HENDERSON COUNTY – Former Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows was sentenced to 15 years in prison for money laundering and manufacturing/delivering drugs, according to our news partners at KETK. She was sentenced to two years for the money laundering charge and 15 years for the felony drug charge in a Henderson County court on Tuesday. Those sentences are set to run concurrently to one another and Meadows already has almost a year’s worth of jail credit. Meadows was arrested along with Jonathan Hutchison, a former police officer. Earlier this month, Hutchison was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said at the time of their arrests that search warrants served at their homes revealed controlled substances inside.

