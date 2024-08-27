Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations," according to its synopsis.

The film "follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness," according to the synopsis.

There's Emilia (Gascón), a "fearsome cartel leader," and Rita (Saldaña), an "unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job" who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death "so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self," the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix's Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

"As the character wasn't that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there," Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar Ramirez, Emilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

"In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves," she captioned the post.

